Jay Ambrose: The President and the coronavirus

To be sure, Trump's virus flubs have been comedy serving tragedy, as in downplaying masks seen as crucial by many scientists; at the very worst, they are a harmless way of making others feel better. He could certainly have exercised better care in White House events and operations and his political rallies. But the better part of him has saved lives, and he was right after his own virus infection to tell the American people to be strong. It was like FDR during the Great Depression telling people they had nothing to fear but fear itself. He was not saying there were no devils out there, but that the best way to face them was with courage, positive thinking and determination.