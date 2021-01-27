Jay Ambrose: The progressive disunity project

Donald Trump’s narcissistic, scatterbrained, sometimes cataclysmic moral ineptitude hurt America in two different ways, first by his own attacks on what is so precious to our way of life and next by inspiring his political enemies to join the party.

They had at him unsparingly while he was in office, and, now that he is more or less gone, they are going after his supporters as the worst trash ever seen, people due next to no rights and whose lives should be ruined. The incendiaries simultaneously attack free speech and other high principles. The new president, Joe Biden, recommended unity through civility, humility and tolerance in his inaugural speech, and, well, were they listening?

Sorry, but listening isn’t a proclivity of people looking down on those not as pure or wise as they are, such as the Harvard officials who kicked Harvard graduate Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., off the Institute of Politics senior advisory committee for not voting the right way in the second Trump impeachment. That televised performance, from my perspective, was less a due-process proceeding than immediate, convenient assumptions wrapped in outrage.