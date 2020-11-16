Jay Ambrose: Trump does deserve our gratitude

The pharmaceutical companies, outstanding from the beginning, still had all kinds of needs not easily acquired, and the project said here they are. The government also entered public-private partnerships in which it has spent billions funding research and production at private companies. Pfizer, working with a major, genius-gifted, German medical firm, BioNTech, said it would pay for its own production but would happily accept a couple of billion dollars as the government purchases and delivers free doses as quickly and usefully as possible.

That's what really counts, as one expert has interestingly expressed it: the vaccination, not the vaccine. And this kind of delivery guarantee can keep a company plugging away even if things get tough.

Naturally enough, Trump's Twitter-encouraged enemies in politics, on the internet, in publications, behind bushes and starring in Hollywood don't want to grant him an inch even if he deserves a mile. It has erroneously been made to sound as if Pfizer has benefitted in no important way from Warp Speed, and a number are upset that deliveries are expected by the end of this year. Their argument is that the politically motivated Trump administration won't do the checking correctly and we should all wait for Joe Biden to be in charge even if the virus is right now surging wildly and killing 1,000 and more people a week. See how much they love you.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a highly respected leader on the Trump virus task force and someone who himself has been in conflict with the president, sounds as optimistic as optimistic gets and is positive about 2021. Not everything is going to happen at once, but he says the vaccine "is going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID." There are many people deserving our gratitude, and the president is one of them, no matter how hard that is to believe.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Email speaktojay@aol.com.

