Jay Ambrose: Trump faces reality TV program

But, yes, it’s understandable up to a point why Democrats would want to go this route. After the election, Trump became obsessed with the idea that it was stolen, thanks in part to the encouragement of opportunists even if others such as Attorney General William Barr said no, drop that stuff. Trump seemed to pretty much forget the pandemic and wandered around depressed while doing really, truly stupid and despicable things.

One was to veto a bill funding our troops because the Pentagon was changing the names of forts named after Confederate officers. Here was someone proud of his contributions to the military wanting to reward slavery-protecting traitors through machinations threatening patriots.

A Trump rally is said to have inspired the bloody, deadly attack on the Capitol, with the lives of legislators just possibly endangered, and it no doubt played a role although new information indicates the catastrophe was preplanned by participants. The business of his lying about a stolen election encounters the problem of a lie being an intentional deception. He almost surely believed what he said as a consequence of two factors. The first was his huge, never-lose ego and the other was the fact that his political enemies had been trying to remove him from office from the day the 2016 returns were in.