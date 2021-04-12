Jay Ambrose: Where will baseball end up going?

None of these identified atrocities or other complaints is going to get in the way of any minority group that I know of, but molehills grow into mountains when you look at the Democratic legislation that will really, truly free one and all to vote, not once an election, but maybe two or three times. I exaggerate, but the bill, which does have some good in it, plays loose with rules, as in calling for absentee ballots to be mailed to one and all without request and then allowing harvesting. There can be lots of mistakes in this first error, and think about harvesting for a moment. It’s this business of someone delivering a lot of ballots with the possibility of learning how you voted or throwing your ballot away or varied other means of cheating.

Some states have done away with harvesting, but now we have the King Kong federal government thumping its chest, figuring it knows best even as there are progressives warning that states won’t be able to handle all the new duties being shoved their way, and you hope not. The legislation does not do away with photo IDs, for instance, but it makes them meaningless by saying all a voter has to do is sign a statement swearing he meets all the stated criteria for voting and knows that perjury awaits him if he lies. What if signatories are not who they say they are? How do you find out beforehand, and, even if you have taken pictures and thumbprints and go searching for these people, how do you keep the illicit votes from being counted?