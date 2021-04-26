Jay AmbroseL Beware of cure worse than disease

We live in the age of the video camera and soon enough millions were watching all of this and it was a horrid scene as Floyd stared back at the cameras with vapid eyes. The issue was a major one at a time of deep concern about racism and Black Americans being shot and killed by police many more times than white people on a per capita basis. We soon had what has been described as likely the most colossal protest in U.S. history with 15 million to 26 million people taking part in thousands of dramatic episodes, most of them thankfully peaceful.

But not all. From the beginning, police stations were set on fire. Police were injured. Stores were looted. Small businesses, many Black-owned, were burned to the ground. Bricks were thrown at police and their cars. People were killed and the cost is estimated at $1 billion.

A Gallup poll showed 80% of Black Americans wanted the same number of police or more in their neighborhoods. A lot of Black residents were being killed.

The lesson in all of this is not that people should immediately assume murderous guilt in cases they cannot begin to understand. Nor does reform require the belief that all white cops are racists; with more encounters as one reason, Black police officers kill as many Black people as white officers do. The defunding police outcry is lessening because it makes things far worse.

It’s still the case that police need to be held far more accountable with the understanding that they are often in situations in which split-second decisions are required to save lives. Some states and localities are making changes that make sense, and the Chauvin case was an example of police leaders doing more to demand that police face consequences for indefensible actions. We have a long way to go, but while early protests helped awaken the nation to the need for change, the riots defeated much of the good.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Email speaktojay@aol.com.

