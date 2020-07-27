Jim Nowlan: This is Mike Madigan’s last hurrah

Why in the world would ComEd ever put itself at risk of bribery charges if the company weren’t pressured to do so by Madigan?

And think of the excruciating dilemma for all Democratic candidates in Illinois. Can they afford to accept campaign contributions from Madigan, who controls almost all the party’s campaign cash hoard of $22 million? If they do, they will be pilloried by GOPers. But what do they do without it? Will billionaire Gov. J. B. Pritzker replace the money? After all, he has also called for Madigan to step down.

My insider friends say that Madigan will, yet again, be able to weather this storm; that Dems will back him, and the feds may not be able to prove that Madigan personally benefited from the millions spent by ComEd to earn his blessing for their legislation. I disagree about the speaker weathering the storm.

The optics of the ComEd bribery and Madigan shakedown scheme are breathtaking, at least an order of magnitude more brazen that your typical corruption. ComEd continued to pay the best man at Madigan’s wedding (lobbyist Mike McClain) hundreds of thousands annually, even after the company declared he was no longer lobbying for them.