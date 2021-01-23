JIM NOWLAN: What can we do about our anger?

• Rural America is generally struggling, indeed hurting. Many who live in this “flyover country” like their laid-back, small-town way of life, and don’t want to leave. Yet they sense they are also being left behind by those in the plugged-in big cities.

• Many who are struggling economically may feel a sense of guilt that they coulda/shoulda done better in school. But we humans can’t blame ourselves, so we project our shortcomings onto others. Over the past century and beyond, blame was pinned onto international bankers. Now, it’s the elites, they feel, who are trying to lord over them.

• But the biggest factor in generating anger, or so I contend (with later research to confirm me or not), is the melee of intense, often provocative, sometimes violence-tinged information that comes via social media.

The human brain craves information. The reptilian brain stem at the base of our heads is constantly scanning the horizon for threats and opportunities, that is, information. That is what has kept us alive. In the center of our squishy, grapefruit-size brain is our limbic system, which for jillions of years has been mediating our emotions and such as our flight-or-fight decisions.