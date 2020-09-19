Joan Hartman: One addict's Recovery Month story

Bloomington-Normal has been my home for 14 years. I have made many friends through work, church, and my kids’ involvement in school and sports. Typically with close friendships – and some work relationships – people get to know each other well. It’s not unusual to share personal details.
Many who know me will learn – for the first time when they read this – that I have been in recovery from an alcohol use disorder for 37 years.
I grew up in a small, rural town. My parents had the occasional party and typically had alcohol in the house. From the first weekend of my freshman year in high school through graduation, my friends and I drank every weekend. We had keg parties out in the country. It was nothing for me to drink a six pack of beer or a jug of Boone’s Farm wine. We routinely drank and drove. Many times, I didn’t remember driving home.
I was basically expelled from college for not going to class the entire first semester. I was too busy partying.
I enrolled at a college closer to home. My parents had no idea what was going on. They thought I had come home because I was homesick. I got a job as a bartender and started drinking again and taking amphetamines, which “helped” me to drink longer and drink more.
The more I got back into my addiction, the more I became someone my friends didn’t like. I was dishonest and untrustworthy. I was so irresponsible that I never had a key made to our house. I had to break in every time I returned home.
Ultimately I spent 30 days in residential treatment. Afterward, I got very involved with 12-step programming. When the center opened a youth program, they hired me. It was great motivation. I went on to work with adults, to enroll at a different university, and to earn associates, bachelors, and masters’ degrees.
Helping others who live with addiction became my life’s work.
Why share this story? Because society wrongly stigmatizes people who live with addiction. We are treated as if we’re not worth the time of day. That needs to change.
We can stop the stigma by not talking about addiction negatively. By no longer portraying people with a substance use disorder like they all deserve to be in jail. By not assuming that they are all a certain “type.” By getting rid of messages like “Just say no” and “This is your brain on drugs,” which suggest that substance use is a choice.
Addiction is not a choice. Nor is it a moral weakness. It is not permanent. It does not discriminate based on age, race, gender, or one’s status in society.
Substance use disorder has a genetic component. It is a medical condition that people can recover from. It is also pervasive. (Ask three people if they know someone who lives with addiction. All three will be able to tell you a story.)
People with lived experience in recovery need to use their voices to teach others about their disorder and about recovery. To help others to see that there are positive examples. To stop talking about addiction in ways that re-stigmatize themselves.
I could introduce myself by saying, “I’m Joan and I’m an alcoholic.” Instead, I choose to say that I’m an individual in recovery who is a mom and a wife and who cares about her community. I have goals. I have worked hard to get where I am. I don’t need to focus on what my substance use did to me. I want to focus on what my recovery has done for me – given me many career opportunities. Given me quality relationships. Helped me to learn about myself. Helped me to grow mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
Joan Hartman, M.Ed., is vice president of strategy and innovation at Chestnut Health Systems.
