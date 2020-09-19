Joan Hartman: One addict's Recovery Month story

Ultimately I spent 30 days in residential treatment. Afterward, I got very involved with 12-step programming. When the center opened a youth program, they hired me. It was great motivation. I went on to work with adults, to enroll at a different university, and to earn associates, bachelors, and masters’ degrees.

Helping others who live with addiction became my life’s work.

Why share this story? Because society wrongly stigmatizes people who live with addiction. We are treated as if we’re not worth the time of day. That needs to change.

We can stop the stigma by not talking about addiction negatively. By no longer portraying people with a substance use disorder like they all deserve to be in jail. By not assuming that they are all a certain “type.” By getting rid of messages like “Just say no” and “This is your brain on drugs,” which suggest that substance use is a choice.

Addiction is not a choice. Nor is it a moral weakness. It is not permanent. It does not discriminate based on age, race, gender, or one’s status in society.

Substance use disorder has a genetic component. It is a medical condition that people can recover from. It is also pervasive. (Ask three people if they know someone who lives with addiction. All three will be able to tell you a story.)