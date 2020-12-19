JODI HALLSTEN LYCZAK: Festival of Trees display outdone

It started when I pulled up to the “Lights on Interlocken” and was mesmerized by a light show that included a series of songs that oddly ended in a tree singing “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepson. It was 2012.
This was something I could do. I, too, could create little trees that lit up and danced to music.
I was on a mission.
The thing is, though, I’m a thrifty sort of gal: always on a hunt for a bargain. I never pay full price -- it’s just who I am. So for the next few summers, I stopped at every single rummage sale I saw and bought used lights on the rare occasion I found them. And when holiday decorations went on clearance after Christmas, I grabbed what I could. Though bright LED lights had just come out, they were terribly expensive, so I stuck with old-school lights, and I gleefully wrapped my various-sized tomato-cage trees with hundreds of them.
It felt like I had been waiting forever to plug in and turn on my own little festival of trees to see how they all looked lined up in my yard. The first year, I figured, I’d just display what I had without a big show.
And the moment finally came!
You know that classic “Christmas Vacation” Clark Griswold light-scene people find hilarious? It’s only funny on TV. When it’s you, I assure you, it’s not funny. Not even for a second. But the swears? Those are very, very real. Still: not funny.
The lights lit, followed by an immediate pop… and darkness. And every time I would reset the breaker it would just immediately pop again. My house couldn’t handle the power draw.
Looking back, I still can’t laugh.
The trees were summarily undecorated and the lights recycled.
Undeterred, I again frugally shopped the clearance light sales - even at odd places like Jewel, to get cheap(er) LED lights. Year after year, I slowly replaced thousands of little power-sucking bulbs with their low-power contemporaries. I bought a single controller on sale in July.
After a small successful test run in winter 2019, I bought two more controllers: more controllers means more action, and I was going big in 2020. I set up the trees, added 30-foot leaping driveway arches, plugged it all in, turned it on and … technical difficulties.
You see, light show software is insanely complicated. Mastery of it easily merits an honorary doctorate of some type. My controllers and the computer they’re tethered to don’t get along well and communicate poorly (not unlike many of us who have been stuck together in COVID 2020 – we all get it), and I can’t figure it out, so I just bought a few pre-programmed animation packages.
But they work! Fabulous! Utterly ecstatic, I sat beaming in my car in the glow of my show and shot some video for my out-of-town family. I couldn’t be more excited.
And I was all ready to send a picture to the Pantagraph and have my address added to the list of mega Christmas light shows — I was so proud to have finally arrived – an arduous, eight-year journey.
That is, until I went over to look at the shows on Interlocken Drive and Prenzler Drive and Goldenrod Road.
I have three controllers that aren’t even all fully used; these guys have no less than 8. My lights came from grocery and hardware stores; Interlocken guy bought his from some (?) professional lighting place (twinkling lights? Really??). My leaping arches? Fun, until you see the lights on Prenzler that could illuminate the International Space Station when they’re all on full, brightness pulsating perfectly to Trans Siberian Orchestra.
And every one of those guys has figured out how to program their lights perfectly to music in quarter-second increments to give their guests an incredible ooh-and-ahhh experience.
My lame little show just became the work of third graders. I did not send the Pantagraph any pictures of my lights.
Ultimately, it’s pretty befitting of 2020. I mean, we’re all doing the best we can right now, right?
Next year will be better.
Jodi’s Festival of Trees can be seen at 1710 Ebel Drive in Normal. Jodi Hallsten Lyczak is a Normal resident and instructional assistant professor in School of Communication at Illinois State University.
