JODI HALLSTEN LYCZAK: Festival of Trees display outdone

It started when I pulled up to the “Lights on Interlocken” and was mesmerized by a light show that included a series of songs that oddly ended in a tree singing “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepson. It was 2012.

This was something I could do. I, too, could create little trees that lit up and danced to music.

I was on a mission.

The thing is, though, I’m a thrifty sort of gal: always on a hunt for a bargain. I never pay full price -- it’s just who I am. So for the next few summers, I stopped at every single rummage sale I saw and bought used lights on the rare occasion I found them. And when holiday decorations went on clearance after Christmas, I grabbed what I could. Though bright LED lights had just come out, they were terribly expensive, so I stuck with old-school lights, and I gleefully wrapped my various-sized tomato-cage trees with hundreds of them.

It felt like I had been waiting forever to plug in and turn on my own little festival of trees to see how they all looked lined up in my yard. The first year, I figured, I’d just display what I had without a big show.

And the moment finally came!