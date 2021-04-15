Joe Nocera: Madoff leaves only misery, heartache

In the months after Madoff’s arrest, I was pretty unsympathetic to the plight of those who had lost money with Madoff. I thought they should have realized that it’s implausible for a money manager to generate the kind of steady returns that Madoff did.

But then someone showed me a statement from Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. I was astonished. It was extremely detailed, with a long list of securities that the client supposedly owned, along with monthly gains or losses. It must have been arduous for those helping Madoff commit the fraud to compile — and have it add up to a small gain each month. But if you were a relatively unsophisticated investor, could you truly be expected to even suspect that the statement was fraudulent? Unlikely.

In real dollars, the Madoff Ponzi scheme lost around $19 billion. According to the trustee for the Madoff estate, $14.4 billion has been recovered so far — an extraordinary accomplishment. But that does not suggest that Madoff’s former clients are close to being made whole. You see, when you add in the fictitious gains that the victims thought they had, the amount comes to more than $64 billion. Even if the trustee, Irving Picard, were to recover the entire $19 billion, the victims would still be out $45 billion. Though that money never truly existed, it was very real in the minds of the victims who were counting on it.