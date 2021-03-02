John G. Chachas: Social media must finally pay its way

So how did this happen? How is it that the creators of news, knowing full well they have legal copyright protection under the U.S. Copyright Act, have allowed the digital platforms to gain such power?

Today, these digital platforms represent as much as 60% or more of digital traffic for some news creators. It is an impossible challenge for even large dailies such as the Chicago Tribune to tell Google, “if you don’t pay us, then your search customer cannot see our content any longer.” Local publishers have little leverage.

The downsizing of local news coverage has been astonishing. Since 2004, more than 1,800 newspapers have closed in the United States, and the pace of closures has only accelerated during the pandemic. Worse, there is no realistic mechanism where their attempts at digital monetization can sustain operations.

Imagine the consequence if the authoritative newsgathering organizations covering state legislatures across this country cease to deliver their local coverage.