John Kass: It’s OK to be sad for COVID Christmas. Who isn’t depressed?

Me: No. I am not depressed, OK? Me? Depressed? Haha.

“So, to be clear, you have no feelings of depression?” she asked.

Me: No. I feel great.

She checked my pulse, gave me my flu shot, and I left.

Nurses see everything and know the best and the worst in all of us. Nurse eyes are like cop eyes. What could possibly surprise them, except perhaps unexpected kindness and grace?

You want to ask me about being depressed?

Then ask me on a sunny summer Sunday, after I’ve planted my tomatoes, the earth warm between my bare toes as I’m watering them in. A fine maduro cigar in my teeth. The White Sox on the radio, steaks about to go on the grill (with blue cheese butter). A crowd coming over.

Then ask me.

Yes, the bare feet in the dirt thing is rather hillbilly. But then, I am hillbilly by blood. My father plowed his own fields up in the hills with a surly white mule named Truman.

It’s been years since I’ve walked barefoot in my own garden.

When you’re alive, you can at least feel the earth under your feet. When you’re not alive, your toes don’t give two figs.