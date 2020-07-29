John M. Crisp: Are we prepared for a Civil War Lite?

And the ultimate exception to our history of peaceful relinquishment of power is probably Abraham Lincoln, whose election in 1860 was the proximate cause of the Civil War.

Some alarmists have even suggested that the partisan divide is so deep in our country that a second civil war is possible. If this sounds unduly pessimistic, search the term “boogaloo” for a sobering description of a fringe movement that collects the disgruntled of all stripes into a loosely organized band that is less committed to any particular ideology than to the attractions of chaos and weaponry.

In fact, many of the boogaloos fantasize about the glories of a second civil war, in which ideology won’t be nearly as important as the opportunity, at long last, to put their AR-15s to their intended use.

Frankly, I’m not sure how worried we should be about fringe players like the boogaloos. On the other hand, it doesn’t take much of a fuse to set off a bomb as volatile as the one that our country has become in recent years.

Anger, frustration, discontent, grievance, economic disruption, conspiracy and fear make for a dangerous mix in a country whose population is much better armed than it was in 1861 and whose citizens have been systematically inured by media and by reality to violence and bloodshed.