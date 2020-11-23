John M. Crisp: Awkward exit causing big problem

At best, President Donald Trump's exit from the White House is ungraceful. At some point, it becomes disgraceful. And then dangerous. In fact, it already has.

For example, our nation is not in a good place with the pandemic; no one could credibly argue otherwise. Whether a different president could have done a better job of handling the virus is no longer important. What is important is a smooth transition of our virus response between the administration that got us where we are and the administration that has to see us through the pandemic. This is not happening.

But other dangerous things are happening. Hastily removing troops from Afghanistan will make the situation much more difficult for the Biden administration. Suddenly firing the defense secretary in the last two months of an administration is destabilizing, and it undermines our national security.

The most dangerous action of all, however, is Trump's willingness to violate the essential norm in a democracy, the peaceful transfer of power based on the results of an election.

No one is saying that Trump doesn't have a right to recounts or other legal options. But to call the election into question, based on no evidence, is to subvert the very idea of democracy itself.

Why is Trump doing this?