John M. Crisp: Should we go to Mars? Let’s not

What could be more natural than going to Mars?

So far, civilization’s essential narrative has been exploration, discovery and migration from parts of our planet that are short on resources and overpopulated into new territory.

This is undoubtedly why our ancestors weren’t content to stay in Africa or, eventually, in Europe. In the 15th century we discovered the mother lode, a New World of seemingly unbounded resources populated only by a few souls who could be easily brushed aside. No wonder Europeans were eager to leave a continent that was crowded, oppressive and pestilential for a new continent with unlimited horizons.

Now we’re pushing up against those horizons, not just in North America, but across the globe. The whole planet has become crowded, oppressive and pestilential. We’re burning through our resources more rapidly than Earth can replace them. It’s time to look for new territory, and the most likely option — well, the only option — is Mars.

In retrospect, this narrative seems inevitable, but it was always a series of choices driven by our unwillingness to live within the limits of local resources and the assumption that the resources elsewhere were unlimited.