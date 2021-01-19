John M. Crisp: Unity and healing are not essential to democracy

Others, true to form, blamed the Democrats merely for doing what the opposition party does, which is to oppose.

But the most disingenuous rationale is the notion that holding Trump accountable would be divisive. A number of representatives said that the country needs “unity” and “healing.” They appear to be willing to accept nearly any abuse of the Constitution in order to “bring us together.”

This rings a bit hollow coming from politicians who support a man whose stock-in-trade is division. But it also misunderstands two important tenets of democracy:

First, unity and healing are wonderful aspirations, but they are not essential to democracy. No, democracy’s essential prerequisite is faith. Democracy works only if citizens believe in it.

Most important, they must have faith that their elections are legitimate. And this is Donald Trump’s greatest transgression against the nation, convincing millions, with no evidence, that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Second, our democracy has endured for decades when it was far from unified and healed, and its continuation does not depend on unifying all of its citizens or healing all of their wounds.