Jon Healey: Political ad ban would be fine

Facebook may finally stop lending its enormously powerful microphone and amplifier to deceitful politicians and manipulative campaigns. And in doing so, it would also block truthful candidates who are just trying to correct the record, outline their policies or encourage people to get out and vote.

It’s a fair trade as far as I’m concerned.

Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner reported last week that officials at the social networking giant were discussing a temporary ban on political advertising to reduce the spread of misleading, questionable or false material on the site in the run-up to the November election. The report came two days after Facebook released a damning audit of its “reactive and piecemeal” efforts to keep its network free of hate speech and voter suppression, among other objectionable practices. Oh, and by the way, a small but growing number of major advertisers are boycotting Facebook over a similar set of issues.

A ban would answer those complaints only where advertising by pols and their campaigns is concerned. But it would relieve the company of the responsibility that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has famously resisted, which is to fact-check political ads the same way it does every other advertisement.