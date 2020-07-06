Jonah Goldberg: Would the Republican Party consider throwing Trump overboard?

On Aug. 7, 1974, a contingent of Republicans visited President Nixon to explain that, for the good of the party and the country, he should resign. He announced his resignation the next day.

Fast-forward to today. Right now, things look very bad for Trump. He can turn it around, of course. As poll mavens like to say, the polls are just a snapshot. The funny thing about that snapshot cliche is that people use it to make the point that things can get better. True enough. But they can also get worse. There are plenty of snapshots of the Titanic leaving port in Southampton.

Assume things do get worse for Trump. Maybe the pandemic will run rampant in red states, leaving Trump with the no-win choice of admitting failure or sticking with his wish-it-away strategy, as some core voters die before they get the chance to prove their patriotism by voting maskless and in person. The economy could tank again. He might even tweet a video of a supporter shouting, “White power!” (Whoops, bad example.)

Former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told Politico over the weekend that if Trump’s standing eroded much further, he’d be facing a landslide Electoral College loss and “would need to strongly reconsider whether he wants to continue to run as the Republican presidential nominee.”