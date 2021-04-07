Jonathan Butcher: Teach that US is worth celebrating

Educators and parents of school-aged children are once again engaged in a national debate about teaching civics in schools. Recently, though, there’s been more heat than light.

Americans watched the expeditious release and then rapid rescinding of the 1776 Commission Report earlier this year. It was followed just weeks ago by yet another foray into the debate over teaching civics, as a new coalition — Educating for American Democracy, or EAD — released a plan that would expand Washington’s authority over civics instruction in local schools.

Though the plan talks about being a “reflective patriot,” seeking reform to civics instruction “while still loving America,” it promotes course material laced with the dogmas of critical theory. These intolerant ideas threaten our democracy and the true meaning of e pluribus unum.

The EAD is right to emphasize the problem in civic education today. Student test scores are too low, and surveys of adults’ civic knowledge are the stuff of late-night comedy. Fewer than one in four eighth-graders can demonstrate mastery over grade-level civics material, and one in three adults can name — at most — one branch of the federal government.