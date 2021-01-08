Justin Boyd: Let's capitalize on economic change

Creating a more walkable city also has many attractive benefits. Just as the remote worker would enjoy the parks and green space, they also want easy access to the things they need day to day. Things like pharmacies, grocery shopping and a cup of coffee all being within walking distance from where they live is pleasing. Creating infrastructure not only for vehicles and public transport, but also for pedestrians and cyclists are all part of this strategy and has the added benefit of reducing congestion on the streets and reducing air pollution.

Perhaps the most urgent thing we can do, is save those small businesses that the pandemic has hurt most. Unfortunately the pandemic didn't start the decline in local sales but only poured gasoline on it. While people were quarantined we saw Amazon have record success as our local stores remained closed.

The loss of these locally owned businesses could be irreparable, and not just for the people whose livelihoods depend on them, but for our entire community. Local municipalities should be prepared to offer grants, small business loans and aid for at least the next 12-18 months as these shops recover from the losses they endured for the past year. These programs can be self sufficient as the return of local shopping will only boost the revenue of the taxing bodies.

The time to plan is right now. We can not afford to hesitate as the competition between markets will be high. Many community’s more desperate and therefore more willing to pivot and try new ideas. We have an advantage of already being home to great health care facilities, great colleges and universities and several corporate headquarters. Now if we can capitalize on the economic shift we could reap rewards and claw our way out of the COVID-19 hole.

Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.

