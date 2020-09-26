Justin Boyd: Look to Holland for inspiration

I spoke to a local retail shop owner and she said that even though most of her customers are tourists, some that came specially to Holland and some just passing through she still attributes 25% of her business to residents of the area. Can you imagine our downtown with four times the increased foot traffic? Imagine what they would look like. Think of what that could mean for local business. It started in Holland with just private and public sectors coming together with a vision.

I really want downtown Bloomington to work toward this and based on the Comprehensive Plan, the Task Force Report and multiple conversations and election cycles centered around our city center, I think the majority of Bloomington wants our downtown to move this direction.

Holland faced many of the same challenges Bloomington does. They had historic buildings mixed in with a some new ones, they have a college nearby that they collaborated with, they were able to do this and find success because they had the courage to find a way to do something rather than finding a way not to do something.

Jealousy was alive in my heart as I walked this small Michigan downtown but also, I have hope that we can get there. With municipal elections in April, we as voters have a choice to put people in the right positions who not only believe downtown is a priority but also are willing to see that action follows plans. We must have our city officials work together with small business owners and residents to bring out all the best of our city’s heart. Maybe someday not too long from now our downtown streets can have as many guests and tourists and shoppers as I saw.

Central Illinois Voices is a collection of periodic Sunday essays written by community members. Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.

