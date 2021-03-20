Justin Boyd: This is opportunity for balance

We are now more than a year into this pandemic and as we pass that anniversary we all reflect on what we have all been through. Restaurants closed, opened, then closed and opened again, many of us transitioned our work day to a kitchen table or spare bedroom, there was even a brief period when we were sucked into the black market for toilet paper and sanitizer.

Our children have had to pivot and adjust their learning from in school to home to a hybrid model and now we are seeing many go back to in-person. Youth sports are still adjusting as they play in near-empty gymnasiums with parents watching from a streaming feed. One of the things we have heard is how bad these changes have been on all of our mental health.

Today as more and more of us start to receive our vaccinations we have hopes of returning to life before COVID. What we can not allow ourselves to do is pretend the mental health concerns will go away. I won’t argue that over this past year we have seen anxiety and depression increase, but I think it is important not to pretend like our lives before was great for our mental well-being. The working in the office 8 hours a day, many taking their work home to complete after their kids go to bed. In-between trying to shuffle children from one activity to the next, figuring out something for dinner while also finding time to take care of our own body.