Justin Boyd: This is opportunity for balance

We are now more than a year into this pandemic and as we pass that anniversary we all reflect on what we have all been through. Restaurants closed, opened, then closed and opened again, many of us transitioned our work day to a kitchen table or spare bedroom, there was even a brief period when we were sucked into the black market for toilet paper and sanitizer.
Our children have had to pivot and adjust their learning from in school to home to a hybrid model and now we are seeing many go back to in-person. Youth sports are still adjusting as they play in near-empty gymnasiums with parents watching from a streaming feed. One of the things we have heard is how bad these changes have been on all of our mental health.
Today as more and more of us start to receive our vaccinations we have hopes of returning to life before COVID. What we can not allow ourselves to do is pretend the mental health concerns will go away. I won’t argue that over this past year we have seen anxiety and depression increase, but I think it is important not to pretend like our lives before was great for our mental well-being. The working in the office 8 hours a day, many taking their work home to complete after their kids go to bed. In-between trying to shuffle children from one activity to the next, figuring out something for dinner while also finding time to take care of our own body.
I would like to take this time to challenge everyone to reprioritize their mental health. As an individual we need to do a better job of recognizing our needs and not allow ourselves to get sucked back into the rat race we were in before the pandemic. Remember to take time for the jigsaw puzzle. Continue to learn to cook unique foods, or using that garage gym and don't allow those board games to collect dust again. Take those positives from the past year and use them to help keep you grounded. When we work from home we aren't as shy as taking that lunch time walk around the neighborhood for fresh air, spending that 10 minute mid-morning break to speak to your spouse or child about their day. I encourage you not to give that up easily.
If you are someone in a leadership role or a business owner, please recognize that some of the changes the past year have been proof of concept. There are some jobs that on some days can be done outside the office. Please allow that flexibility. If an employee calls or emails and requests to work from home a few days of the week, even if we are not avoiding a virus, it is OK to allow them that opportunity. A survey by HRDive has shown that employees with flexile work arrangements are more likely (54% vs 45%) than those without to say they have the emotional support they need to manage stress. They also say they are more likely (57% vs 37%) to be able to change the stressful things about work. Recognizing that not every employee will have the same needs and having that empathy when possible will lead to a happier more productive workforce.
This is an opportunity we can use to accelerate the things we have been wishing for. The illusive “Work Life Balance” that we always hear about. We can rethink how business is done, leverage technology and lessons over the past year to take a giant leap forward.
Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.