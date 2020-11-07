Justin M. Boyd: Mayor salary limits our selection

One of my favorite questions to ask people is “How much do you think the mayor of Bloomington makes?” Answers range from $50,000 to $150,000. These guesses are in line with the current average for a mayoral salary in the United States, which is $73,000 per year. (Many also receive vehicle allowances and/or expense accounts.)
So, how much does the mayor of Bloomington make? $12,000 a year. That is not a typo. The mayor makes just $12,000 a year, before taxes.
In comparison, beginning in 2021 the Town of Normal’s mayor will receive a salary of $32,000 (and oversees a smaller population and budget). The Decatur mayor brings in $69,000 and Champaign $35,500. Yet, we see the City of Bloomington Mayor net less than $1,000 a month. The pay for being a member of the city council is similarly low at just $4,800 per year.
Why should we care? They know what the salary is before they run, if they don’t want the job don’t do it, right?
Well, we should care. If we want qualified and engaged people to lead our community we cannot put up barriers to service. The current salary limits the number of people who can run for local office. Retired people, maybe some business owners but no one who must work full time could possibly meet the demands of the job for the current pay.
What do they really do? I mean they just show up at a meeting every now and, then right? Well, not exactly. They have council meetings every other week, committee of the whole meeting once a month, the township meetings, and individual meetings with their colleagues and city manager. They answer constituent calls and emails while at home, make public appearances, meet with individuals and groups, and must read and understand meeting packets that are often hundreds of pages long. Oh, and they are responsible for a budget of more than $200 million.
Okay, so that is quite a bit, but at least we can say that their work is highly admired and appreciated right? If you have any form of social media or dare to look down in the comments section of any news article you know that is not the case. We treat our elected officials terribly. We ridicule every decision and even get extremely personal at times. We have such high expectations, but refuse to pay them a decent wage or treat them with any respect.
Low compensation for public officials shuts out many qualified candidates. Think about the single parents, or the small business owner who must be working their store or office during business hours, and young people who would bring a much-needed perspective to the council. We need to act fast and triple the pay for both the mayor and the council. This will help bring us to a respectable position in comparison to other communities our size. We must attract leaders who can afford to give their position on the council the time it deserves. Tripling a salary may sound like it will cost taxpayers a fortune, but the increase would represent less than one tenth of one percent of our total operating budget.
We have had some great people, with amazing hearts and love for our community serve, but I know with our current political climate that will be more difficult to maintain. I ask our council and mayor to bring this issue forward. Whether we decide to do this or not we will no doubt get the types of elected officials we deserve in the future.
Central Illinois Voices is a collection of periodic Sunday essays written by community members. Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!