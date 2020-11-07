Justin M. Boyd: Mayor salary limits our selection

One of my favorite questions to ask people is “How much do you think the mayor of Bloomington makes?” Answers range from $50,000 to $150,000. These guesses are in line with the current average for a mayoral salary in the United States, which is $73,000 per year. (Many also receive vehicle allowances and/or expense accounts.)

So, how much does the mayor of Bloomington make? $12,000 a year. That is not a typo. The mayor makes just $12,000 a year, before taxes.

In comparison, beginning in 2021 the Town of Normal’s mayor will receive a salary of $32,000 (and oversees a smaller population and budget). The Decatur mayor brings in $69,000 and Champaign $35,500. Yet, we see the City of Bloomington Mayor net less than $1,000 a month. The pay for being a member of the city council is similarly low at just $4,800 per year.

Why should we care? They know what the salary is before they run, if they don’t want the job don’t do it, right?

Well, we should care. If we want qualified and engaged people to lead our community we cannot put up barriers to service. The current salary limits the number of people who can run for local office. Retired people, maybe some business owners but no one who must work full time could possibly meet the demands of the job for the current pay.