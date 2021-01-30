Karen Bussone: Get help with search engine goals

Let’s say you need a replacement part for your widget. How do you begin finding one? I am willing to bet you will grab your phone and type “widget” or “widget replacement parts” into the browser and in a few seconds you will have some options. But the businesses at the top of your list will be those with the best Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we consult with clients to help them start or improve their businesses. This almost always, at some point, involves reaching out to new customers. If customers are using the internet to direct them to businesses like yours, you need to devote some resources to helping them find you, right?

Search engines like Google or Yahoo! use “bots” to go through all of the pages on the web to develop an index. Using ranking factors, they then determine the order pages should appear in searches for a given item. SEO is the process of maximizing the visibility of your website to increase its visibility in relevant searches. The higher your ranking, the more likely you are to attract prospective customers and remind former customers that you are out there to take care of them. Remember that 75% of people don’t scroll past the first page of a search.