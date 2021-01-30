Karen Bussone: Get help with search engine goals

Let’s say you need a replacement part for your widget. How do you begin finding one? I am willing to bet you will grab your phone and type “widget” or “widget replacement parts” into the browser and in a few seconds you will have some options. But the businesses at the top of your list will be those with the best Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we consult with clients to help them start or improve their businesses. This almost always, at some point, involves reaching out to new customers. If customers are using the internet to direct them to businesses like yours, you need to devote some resources to helping them find you, right?
Search engines like Google or Yahoo! use “bots” to go through all of the pages on the web to develop an index. Using ranking factors, they then determine the order pages should appear in searches for a given item. SEO is the process of maximizing the visibility of your website to increase its visibility in relevant searches. The higher your ranking, the more likely you are to attract prospective customers and remind former customers that you are out there to take care of them. Remember that 75% of people don’t scroll past the first page of a search.
There are two amazing facts about SEO that I want to share:
1. Only a few small businesses do it. A very recent study put the number at 30%.
2. It’s virtually free at the entry level. Also, you can invest in webinars, books, and workshops to hone your skills, and any dollars spent in this effort can be worth hundreds, or maybe thousands, in advertising.
There are actually ways you can get started right now, as soon as you finish reading the paper. Make sure your website has a clear, logical layout. One that even a bot can understand! Including a standard sitemap helps a lot. Make certain that your location and contact information are prevalent on your site.
Have someone check to ensure that all of the internal links are working. Nothing frustrates bots (and potential customers) more than outdated or broken links. And also make sure your website design and responsiveness translates to mobile phone users. Google now, in fact, prioritizes page appearance on mobile devices. Also, constantly adding fresh content is essential.
We’re just getting started here. Search Engine Optimization is an exciting and complex topic. If you’re interested in finding out how to get your business involved, I urge you to reach out to Illinois SBDC of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University as we can help you find lots of resources. Please visit our website at www.mcleancosbdc.org.
Stay safe everybody.
Karen Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.