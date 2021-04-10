Karen Bussone: Give your customer a faster horse

Henry Ford is famously credited with saying, “If I had asked my customers what they wanted, they’d have said faster horses.”

There’s some dispute about what he meant, or whether he even said that at all, but it is undeniable that from day one the auto industry developed by, first, fulfilling a desire in people to get from point A to point B more quickly (and comfortably). Then, it used the franchise system to create local dealerships and establish relationships with customers, thereby creating repeat purchases, local repair-and-maintenance sales, and ultimately brand loyalty.

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we stress to entrepreneurs and small business owners that building relationships with customers creates a bridge to discovering what they really want. Giving it to them, and then staying in touch, will lead to ultimate success for their enterprise.

The small business has a built-in advantage because every customer is up close and personal, as opposed to remote and one out of a million. Here are a few important aspects of fostering relationships with those customers: