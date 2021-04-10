Karen Bussone: Give your customer a faster horse

Henry Ford is famously credited with saying, “If I had asked my customers what they wanted, they’d have said faster horses.”
There’s some dispute about what he meant, or whether he even said that at all, but it is undeniable that from day one the auto industry developed by, first, fulfilling a desire in people to get from point A to point B more quickly (and comfortably). Then, it used the franchise system to create local dealerships and establish relationships with customers, thereby creating repeat purchases, local repair-and-maintenance sales, and ultimately brand loyalty.
At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we stress to entrepreneurs and small business owners that building relationships with customers creates a bridge to discovering what they really want. Giving it to them, and then staying in touch, will lead to ultimate success for their enterprise.
The small business has a built-in advantage because every customer is up close and personal, as opposed to remote and one out of a million. Here are a few important aspects of fostering relationships with those customers:
Communication – Remember, you have two ears and only one mouth. Whether it’s face-to-face interactions in your store, or social media and other electronic contact, use every customer interaction to have a conversation. You have to listen first to learn about their problems, then you can demonstrate that your company and products can provide a solution.
The Golden Rule – Treat customers the way you like to be treated. Return messages and emails promptly. Be friendly and courteous. Stay in touch if there’s some wait-time for service or delivery. Exceed your customers’ expectations.
Treasure Your Connections – There are now countless ways to ask customers how you’re doing. Invite feedback and respond to criticism to demonstrate that you’re listening and that you care. Again, try to not be a broadcaster, but a listener.
Thank Them for Their Business! – You can’t really go overboard thanking a customer for investing in you. And, how about some small form of a loyalty program? We’re now getting “rewards” from airlines, casinos, auto dealerships, big retail outlets, credit card companies, even grocery stores. There’s a reason for that.
As a small business owner you can and must maintain relationships with your customers to stay responsive to their needs and wants. You have many channels with which to accomplish this. Reach out to Illinois SBDC of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University and let’s talk about it some more. (www.mcleancosbdc.org)
Stay safe everybody!
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.