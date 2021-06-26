Karen Bussone: Ponder your electronic footprint

I have a hard time thinking of any facet of our lives that has not been changed permanently by our societies’ collective experience of the pandemic.

For instance, the relationship of customers to businesses, of necessity, became more reliant on electronic communication and from the small-business owner’s perspective there is simply no going back.

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we are encouraging all of our clients to take a hard look at their electronic footprint – particularly their website – as they begin assessing where they go next, now that life seems to be on the way to establishing some normalcy.

Think about the ways you can discover a new business. If you are looking for a specific product or service, the odds are that you will go to your browser and end up clicking on a link to its website. Perhaps you drive by a new storefront. Where are you going to go to find out about it? The web. Perhaps a friend has suggested a shop, either in person or on social media. Where will you learn more? The web.

There are a myriad of applications that can help you build a website from the ground up, but recalling that it is likely going to be your new customers’ first impression of your business, isn’t it wise to put some additional resources into it? Like it or not, everything about our lives is becoming ever-more digital, and small businesses that invest in that aspect of their enterprise, with either a dedicated web administrator or a contracted online marketing expert, are on the whole more successful.

Creating an exciting landing page that clearly identifies your brand in a way that’s attractive and informative is just the beginning.

There are practical needs. Your site needs to be scalable – look perfect on either phone or computer screen. Navigation needs to be easy, intuitive, and most importantly everything on the site has to work properly. Search-engine optimization (SEO) is required to get the attention of customers who seeking a product or service in your sweet spot.

There are content needs, too. Information presented has to be timely, fresh, interesting, entertaining. And again, with the ever-expanding reliance people have on ecommerce, it’s a good idea to actually be able to sell your stuff online.

Think you could use some help with all this? Want to get an objective appraisal of your website, or would you value kicking around some ideas for an upgrade? Reach out to SBDC and let’s get started. (www.mcleancosbdc.org)

Buy local, please. Local small businesses are the backbone of our community.

Karen Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.

