Karen Bussone: Small businesses, explore video

If conducting business in a pandemic has taught us anything, it is that to succeed, small businesses must adapt.
Consider that when today’s consumer makes a new purchase, they will probably ignore the instruction manual. To assemble a product or to learn how to use it, we are three times more likely to watch a how-to video on YouTube than we are to read something about it. Is your small business still living in the “instruction-manual” age?
At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we are encouraging our clients to explore the use of video as a medium to promote their small businesses. There’s a comparative advantage to this. Only one-in-ten small businesses has a YouTube channel.
We all know that an Instagram, Facebook, and website presence is essential to market awareness of a brand. Adding video to that mix doesn’t simply place you in a space that modern consumers are using. It provides content that can be used to spice up your presence in those other media.
If your budget allows, there are many professional video marketing businesses out there to provide you with sleek and polished TV-quality. But as a starting point, a do-it-yourself approach is not all that bad. People are consuming millions of hours of shaky, selfie-quality home video on their phones every day. So the bar is pretty low.
Here are a couple of pointers to remember:
• Initially, focus on how your product is used or the benefits of your service.
• Don’t tell; show. We all spend so much time on Zoom, in this case we are going to be attracted to seeing someone doing something, rather than someone talking to us.
• If you invest in nothing else, purchase a high-quality microphone and learn how to use it.
• Just as in all types of photography, make sure there is adequate light coming from an optimal direction for a perfect image.
• Keep it short. Make your point in a maximum of two minutes and then get on to another recording.
Using video to tell your patrons and potential new customers about the benefits of your products and services can put your enterprise and what it does in a new light. Especially with features of consumer experiences while using your products and services. All you have to do is point your phone at your business and press the record button. Well, there’s obviously more to it than that, but reach out to SBDC and we can help you get started.
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.