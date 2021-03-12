Karen Bussone: Small businesses, explore video

Here are a couple of pointers to remember:

• Initially, focus on how your product is used or the benefits of your service.

• Don’t tell; show. We all spend so much time on Zoom, in this case we are going to be attracted to seeing someone doing something, rather than someone talking to us.

• If you invest in nothing else, purchase a high-quality microphone and learn how to use it.

• Just as in all types of photography, make sure there is adequate light coming from an optimal direction for a perfect image.

• Keep it short. Make your point in a maximum of two minutes and then get on to another recording.

Using video to tell your patrons and potential new customers about the benefits of your products and services can put your enterprise and what it does in a new light. Especially with features of consumer experiences while using your products and services. All you have to do is point your phone at your business and press the record button. Well, there’s obviously more to it than that, but reach out to SBDC and we can help you get started.

Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.

