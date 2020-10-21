Karen Dolan: Congress must deliver COVID relief

Roughly 140 million Americans are poor and low-income Americans.
Life wasn't easy for this 43% of the American public before the pandemic, and it's gotten harder now.
We are a nation in crisis and without leadership. Just weeks before the presidential election, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress continue to deny relief to these hardest-hit Americans.
Nearly six months ago, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed another relief bill as the CARES Act from March expired. The Republican Senate declined to take it up, leaving millions of workers without jobs, relief or income and facing evictions and food insecurity.
The House again passed a scaled-down version of its relief package this fall, which the Senate and White House again refused to take up, choosing instead to focus on ramming through a right-wing Supreme Court nominee just before the election.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Moody Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi have each given dire warnings that our economic recovery is under grave threat if a federal relief package isn't passed soon.
Trump, trailing badly in the polls, reengaged briefly before he abruptly and inexplicably called a halt to negotiations. Then, just as abruptly, he reversed course and demanded relief. His tweets on the topic have been all over the map.
Either way, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said a major relief bill is a no-go.
Republicans are packing the Supreme Court ahead of yet another challenge to the Affordable Care Act this November. Gutting the ACA would throw 20 million Americans off their health insurance in the middle of a pandemic. Already, 12 million people have lost their employer-sponsored health care.
Where is the leadership? Where is the relief for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus because our leaders failed to take the virus seriously? Where are the economically sound policies that would get struggling Americans back on their feet?
We are a nation adrift in a sea of suffering, with no end in sight _ except, maybe, at the polls. Please make your voice heard.
Karen Dolan directs the Criminalization of Race and Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies.
