Karl W. Smith: Stimulus checks are not needed

Nine months later, however, it’s clear that most U.S. households are in solid shape. What should concern Congress are those Americans who, through no fault of their own, are unable to work amid the pandemic.

Leaving these workers without crucial support will only fuel a backlash against the lockdown measures that are necessary to minimize the effect of what is (hopefully) the last wave of the pandemic. Economically and morally, Congress’s most important task is building a bridge for these workers between now and when a vaccine is widely available.

When Congress first passed enhanced benefits in March, there was (understandably) concern that many workers would earn more on unemployment than they could on the job. That, in turn, would have made it difficult for employers to rehire them if COVID faded over the summer.

Those fears turned out to be overblown for two reasons. First, while warm weather did help reduce COVID in the Northeast, increased use of air conditioning helped it spread throughout the Sun Belt. Second, the vast majority of furloughed workers were more concerned with keeping their jobs over the long term than with keeping the temporary windfall of enhanced unemployment benefits.