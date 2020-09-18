Karl W. Smith: This is Congress’ last opportunity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In sharp contrast to its impressive performance with the CARES Act, which was passed in less than two weeks, Congress’s attempt at a second major pandemic relief bill has been a rolling disaster for nearly two months. To prevent a lasting recession from taking hold, Congress needs to find a compromise.

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House laid out just such a blueprint on Tuesday. It’s not perfect. It won’t satisfy Democratic demands for huge state and local aid, or placate the Republican desire to cut costs. It might, however, be enough to keep the economy growing through the end of the year and give the U.S. a shot at avoiding another decade of labor-market pain.

Still, passage is a long shot — if the bill ever made it out of the House, it’s almost certain the bill would die in the Senate. If Congress does nothing, how might the economy respond?

It’s worth noting that the situation now is much different than it was six months ago, when the economy began collapsing at a record pace. The original outbreak in the Northeast has been largely contained, and the secondary wave that passed through much of the rest of the nation was weaker than feared. More decisively, over the last few months the U.S. economy has been bouncing back across a variety of measures.