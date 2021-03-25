Kathleen Lorenz: Mayoral view from the front row

Remember the “94 Million Dollars is Too Much” slogan? Never mind that the decisions to invest in Uptown – and incur debt – were largely put into motion by a previous mayor and council in the late 1990s. and that under Mayor Koos’ leadership, the re-development was implemented with beautiful place-making results and leveraging debt responsibly. Never mind that the Town’s debt service is only 6-8% of its revenue, it keeps an extra payment in the bank at all times, and plans to accelerate debt payments in the next five years. Never mind that Uptown property values have increased such that taxing bodies like schools will receive an additional $2 million annually when the Uptown TIF sunsets in 2026. Never mind the facts.

Now in 2021, Team Tiritilli has made potholes a central issue – odd coming from a physics teacher who should understand the dynamics of friction, fatigue, and freezing temperature on the materials that comprise our roadways which undergo 30-plus freeze-thaw cycles each year. I am willing to bet – even guarantee – that if Mr. Tiritilli wins, we will have potholes in 2022 and every year after. Nonetheless, let’s explore the idea.