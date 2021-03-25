Kathleen Lorenz: Mayoral view from the front row

We have an important mayoral election on April 6 that will impact the direction, culture and reputation of Normal. As a mid-term council member, I am prepared to work with whomever holds the mayoral gavel. However, since many have asked, I feel compelled to offer my view from the proverbial “front row.”
I’ve had ample opportunity to witness the Tiritilli-Koos battle since 2015, ever since Marc established himself as chief critic of Normal. Usually dressed smartly in a shirt and tie, business portfolio in hand, Marc’s addresses to council typically start with a polite greeting, a rotating platitude of thanks towards a department (like, to Facilities Department for the lovely poinsettias, or Public Works for snow removal, and so on), followed by biting criticism of a proposed idea – the most notable being when he described Rivian as the worst option, with CEO R.J. Scaringe in the chambers.
There have been others, like when he suggested using Boy Scouts or biology students, rather than contracting experts to advise on restoration and maintenance of Sugar Creek stream banks. It’s one thing to be a critic; quite another to be final decision-maker.
In 2017, Mr. Tiritilli lost by a whisker to Mayor Koos. Marc campaigned with large signs and slogans, and a polished presentation style. As a nation we had just elected Donald Trump, Illinois was reeling from its budget impasse, and our largest employer was redeploying professional workforce elsewhere. Marc’s messages tapped into growing fears of residents, seizing upon the electorate’s frustration with all levels of representative government.
Remember the “94 Million Dollars is Too Much” slogan? Never mind that the decisions to invest in Uptown – and incur debt – were largely put into motion by a previous mayor and council in the late 1990s. and that under Mayor Koos’ leadership, the re-development was implemented with beautiful place-making results and leveraging debt responsibly. Never mind that the Town’s debt service is only 6-8% of its revenue, it keeps an extra payment in the bank at all times, and plans to accelerate debt payments in the next five years. Never mind that Uptown property values have increased such that taxing bodies like schools will receive an additional $2 million annually when the Uptown TIF sunsets in 2026. Never mind the facts.
Now in 2021, Team Tiritilli has made potholes a central issue – odd coming from a physics teacher who should understand the dynamics of friction, fatigue, and freezing temperature on the materials that comprise our roadways which undergo 30-plus freeze-thaw cycles each year. I am willing to bet – even guarantee – that if Mr. Tiritilli wins, we will have potholes in 2022 and every year after. Nonetheless, let’s explore the idea.
The Town budgets over $20 million every five years, or $4-5 million annually. In order to keep his campaign promise, how much does Marc add to the road budget and at what trade-off to other services? He’ll need to find millions annually to make a difference, likely impacting core services like police, fire, garbage, secured technology, and parks/recreation programming. Will he choose to permanently close pools, saving a million dollars annually; or sweep the Vehicle/Equipment Replacement Fund leaving the Town with no cash on hand to replace a fire truck or outdated computers? The leading expense in municipalities is personnel – garbage crews, road crews, first responders and seasonal workers. How far will Marc go on funding roads, and is roadwork ever really done?
I’m reminded of the little-known, short-lived City of Pavington, where roads were prioritized above all else. Pavington became known for its smooth roads. People drove in and out of Pavington on its ribbon of smooth roads to the neighboring town which had more economic development, shopping, jobs, and things to do, and yes, maybe a pothole. One day, a young entrepreneur stopped in Pavington to see a vacated car factory. He quickly left town, on its smooth roads, choosing as the place for his next really cool company, the neighboring town with a reputation for progress and place-making.
April 6 may be about “potholes versus progress”, but it should also be a choice between present-day tactics versus future strategic positioning. What type of leader do we want in a mayor? From my view in the front row, I haven’t always agreed with Mayor Koos; but one thing I have noticed is his integrity, forethought, and strategic thinking.
He takes the long view, stays focused on a “true north” goal, is patient, stays quiet, and can be trusted with the long-term direction, culture and reputation of Normal.
Kathleen Lorenz is a member of the Normal council.