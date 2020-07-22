Kathleen Parker: Biden uncertain as frontrunner

When Trump was elected in 2016, the news was received in the nation's capital, where I lived at the time, like the arrival of unwanted, unexpected out-of-town visitors. Usually friendly neighbors stared vacantly at one another as they reached for their morning papers. Wordlessly, they quickly retreated back inside, away from the searing light of unbearable truth.

Everyone had been so sure! The models and internal polling had all agreed! But models and polls, like reporters and columnists, are only as good as their sources. And political history hasn't been coy about the pitfalls of relying too heavily on textbook scenarios. Politics has a scent, and the nose usually sniffs out outcomes before the eyes can see.

Sweat equity wins every time. How much are people willing to wait in lines, make cold calls, give of their own money and rally strangers to support their candidate? Which candidate is most able to rally people to do the hard work? We speak in terms of authenticity, but that's not the whole of it. For good or ill, winners have a certain instinctual allure.

This makes Biden's current status as the front-runner a bit uncertain. Biden-in-the-basement has worked well so far, but he may not be able to compete with a fully unleashed Trump on the hustings. Trump is part showman, part chief marketing officer, part bomb-thrower.