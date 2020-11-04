Keith C. Burris: This is a time to seek balance

Scholars have long pondered how a democracy deals with war. Can we remain free if we conscript and establish central control? Can we fight and win a war if the people are fully informed of the horrors of war and every family sends a son or daughter to the fight?

We now face the question of how an open and democratic society deals with a pandemic.

Do we exercise command authority and shut whole economies down?

Vice President Mike Pence said recently that he and the president fundamentally believe in leaving how people deal with the pandemic, at Thanksgiving, for example, up to them. Let individual Americans figure this out on their own. Let them make their own calculations. For the variables are different for each person and family and the situation is vastly different from city to city, state to state, though COVID-19 seems to now be spiking almost everywhere.

That's my gut reaction, too: Let people figure this out for themselves. Most will do what is right and responsible, even at great personal cost. And yet the libertarian model does not quite work here, does it? If ever most of us needed decent information, guidance and direct aid, from the government, it is now.