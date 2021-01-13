Kerry Malawista: Huge mental health crisis coming

Until the new vaccines reach more people, our primary protections from COVID-19 remain social distancing and masks to shield ourselves. Paradoxically, these safety precautions exacerbate psychological trauma, most importantly the loneliness and isolation that ensue. More than 35 million Americans live alone, and we know that loneliness weakens the immune system. A data analysis from 2018 covering more than 580,000 adults found that social isolation increases the risk of premature death across gender and race.

Adolescents are at particularly high risk. At a time when teens are developmentally wired to fall out of love with their parents and fall into love with their peers, they find themselves trapped at home. In teletherapy sessions with teens, I hear the psychological impact of living a virtual life, doing school online without the social and developmental benefits of contact with peers. Young people may be less at risk for the serious physical health consequences of the virus, but their mental health immune systems, not as robust as adults’, leave them at greater psychological risk, including death by suicide.