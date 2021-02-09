Kevin Pham: All signs point to vaccine success

Are the COVID-19 vaccines effective? The early evidence is very encouraging. After the vaccine distributions began in December, we have seen a marked and sustained decline in hospitalizations in America for most of January.

COVID testing rates have been fluctuating for the past several months, probably due to the holiday season and inclement weather, so hospitalizations are currently a better gauge of the pandemic situation in America.

On Jan. 6, America hit a record high, with 132,474 current hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Since then, we have seen three straight weeks of decreasing hospitalizations. That portends real progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are several possible explanations for this downturn in hospitalizations, all of them likely contributing to it.

First, the holiday travel season is over, so the increased socialization of the holidays can no longer contribute to COVID cases. It should be noted, however, that the current spike in cases began in late September, well before the holidays.