Kevin R. Kosar: Congress is actually understaffed

Overlooked reason for Capitol atrophy: Lack of a modern and more substantial diet

For the past 15 years, public disapproval of the performance of Congress has averaged around 70%. Typically, when people look at Washington, as former House Speaker Paul Ryan once observed, "It looks like chaos" — not leadership or governance, regardless of which party is in control.

What's wrong with Congress? Most frequently the problem is framed as a people problem. Congress has bad people in it. There are clowns, cranks and crooks, and we should throw those bums out. Others point to Capitol Hill having too many rabid partisans. Best to send them packing, too, in favor of new legislators who will choose "country over party." Still others point to the corrupting influence of lobbyists and the campaign finance hustle as the proximate cause for congressional dysfunction.

All of these diagnoses have merit, and their corresponding remedies are worth pursuing. But we should not forget about the "congressional capacity" problem.

Like any organization — a charity, restaurant or automobile repair shop — congressional performance is greatly, but not entirely, affected by Congress' capacity. It can only do as much as it is capable of doing.