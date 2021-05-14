Kyliah May: Good teachers make good teachers

I have wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember. That dream will soon become my reality in just a few short months when I graduate from Illinois State with my degree in Middle Level Education and complete my final teaching internship over the summer.
Growing up as the oldest of nine siblings, I became comfortable with communicating, interacting, and working with young people at an early age. It wasn’t until I got older, however, that I learned just how difficult being a teacher can be, but also how strong an impact a good teacher can have.
I am extremely fortunate to have had a number of teachers who left a permanent impression on me and who I still keep in contact with to this day, one middle school science teacher in particular. Middle school can be a tough time for many, but the passion in this teacher’s voice and demeanor as he stood in front of our classroom was palpable, and always a highpoint of my day. The impact he had on my life made me want to have that same impression on students of my own, and it’s why I start each day of teaching with this simple phrase: “It’s a beautiful day to change lives.”
This teacher ended up being my instructor for a few years in a row, as he was continually moved from grade to grade at our school. And while I consider myself fortunate to have learned from him for multiple years, I now understand there was an underlying issue behind this constant shuffling: our school was woefully understaffed.
At the time, Illinois was facing a growing teacher shortage. Since then, the crisis has only worsened in recent years and during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Illinois State Board of Education’s 2020 Educator Supply and Demand Report, there are nearly 5,000 unfilled positions across the state, with critical positions in special education, bilingual education, and STEM being among the most in demand.
To ensure that I could be that positive presence for my future students, I applied for the Golden Apple Scholars Program, which awards high school students and college underclassmen interested in pursuing a career in education a scholarship to pursue a teaching degree. Being part of the Scholars program has been a pivotal addition to my time here at Illinois State, providing me with ample opportunities for hands-on classroom teaching experience, academic and social support, and job placement assistance.
Golden Apple also launched their Accelerators Program in 2019 to get new teachers into the classroom as teacher shortage numbers grew. Accelerators is an expedited, intensive, one-year teacher residency and licensure program that trains those who are not getting a teaching degree like I am, but who want to become teachers in some of the most in-need districts in the state.
The work that Golden Apple and so many other dedicated individuals and organizations are carrying out to make a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage crisis is more important than ever. In many ways, the pandemic has shone a light on the crucial role teachers play in our society, the amount of work that goes into the job, and how crucial it is to invest in the next generation of educators.
As I prepare to graduate, I’m taking the time to reflect on the educators I’ve had throughout my schooling that have impacted me, and how I can make a difference in my students’ lives in the future. There are future educators out there that can do the same, but we must dedicate the time, energy, and resources to support, excite, and prepare them for the occupation now.
If I am evidence of anything, it’s that having good teachers today makes good teachers tomorrow. Let’s invest in our teachers - it’s always a beautiful day to change lives.
Kyliah May is a graduating Senior at Illinois State and will begin teaching middle school math in the Fall.