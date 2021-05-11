Laura E. Gómez:: ‘Other’ U.S.' second-largest race?

As the preliminary 2020 census results continue to trickle out, one statistic may be surprising. The numbers are certain to show that the second-largest racial category in the United States is “other,” after “white.” And upwards of 97% of those who self-classify as “other” will in all probability be Latinos.

In the 2020 census, Latinos are expected to account for more than 20% of the U.S. population — more than 60 million people. But why do so many Latinos choose “other”?

In a sense, those who select “other” as their race are reflecting dissatisfaction with the census’ approach to race. The decennial census only began counting Latinos in a systematic way four decades ago despite the fact they have been a significant presence in the United States since the 19th century — when Mexico turned over to the U.S. vast territories in the West, including California, in 1848 and surrendered any further claims to Texas that same year, and Puerto Rico became an American colony in 1898.