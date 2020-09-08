Leonard Greene: Even Reagan did more for Blacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless we just missed it when he signed voting and civil rights legislation, desegregated the military and made Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday, President Donald Trump might want to think about retracting the most laughable line in his Republican nomination acceptance speech.

Because by acting like he’s the savior of African Americans while demonstrators from coast to coast protest against racial injustice and police brutality, Trump risks losing the support of even the six or seven token Black people who sold their souls to trumpet his dangerous lies at the Republican Party lovefest.

“I say very modestly, I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president,” Trump told supporters Thursday night from the South Lawn of the political prop known as the White House.

That of course would include Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, whose mere election as the first Black president uplifted the African American community in ways that can never be measured.

It wasn’t the first time Trump made the claim. But this was his biggest stage for the lie, against a backdrop of a racial upheaval so pronounced that even pampered professional athletes are boycotting their games in protest.