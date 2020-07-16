Leonard Pitts Jr. By any name, just don't be a 'Karen'
0 comments

Leonard Pitts Jr. By any name, just don't be a 'Karen'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Karen:

I wanted you to know that I got your email. Yours, your husband's, your brother's and your best friend's. All were vexed at my recent evocation of the meme that uses your name as shorthand for a certain type of white woman: rude, entitled and presuming to police African American lives.

"I am OFFENDED," wrote Jim, whose Karen is the wife of his priest. "It is reprehensible," wrote Robert, whose Karen is his daughter.

And an actual Karen asked, "How would you read it if 'Leonard' was used to mean pedophile?"

Karen, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't like it much. But I'm also pretty sure I wouldn't give it a lot of thought. After all, there are more important things to be upset about. Like, say, pedophiles.

I'd hardly be the first person — and neither are you — whose name was a synonym for something objectionable. Former Vice President Richard Bruce Cheney and the great comic actor Richard Wayne Van Dyke both go by a nickname that connotes the male sexual organ or a very unpleasant man. Singer John Legend and comedian John Oliver share a name the dictionary defines as a toilet or a man who patronizes a prostitute. And I'd imagine black boxer Thomas "Hitman" Hearns and black radio host Tom Joyner do not particularly enjoy being called out in public by their nieces and nephews.

Yet somehow, they all manage to live with it.

Predictably, Karen, one of your defenders suggested white people retaliate by adopting a "Black" name — he suggested Lakeisha — as a meme for things they find disagreeable in Black women. They're welcome to try — it's a free country — but I can guarantee it won't work out well for them. That's because of something I call the Goliath Principle after a quote from Wilt Chamberlain: "Everybody roots for David," said Chamberlain, who stood 7 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed 250 pounds. "Nobody roots for Goliath."

Karen, that's not just sports, it's life. The Goliath Principle is why we empathize with secretaries over supervisors and maids over millionaires, why a tiny woman decking a brawny man makes you laugh, but a brawny man decking a tiny woman is infuriating. Human nature dictates that we side with little over big, weak over strong, with those power is wielded upon over those who wield power. So the white person who attempted to meme "Lakeisha" would only reveal himself or herself as a thin-skinned bully who had missed the point entirely.

The point being power, and the lack thereof. A "Karen" does something a Lakeisha simply cannot. She weaponizes her race and gender to bully people of color in ways that are humiliating and sometimes even life-threatening. Think of Amy Cooper, shrieking desperately to a police dispatcher as if the black bird-watcher Christian Cooper was killing her after he asked her to put her dog on a leash in compliance with Central Park rules.

I'm sorry, Karen, but I haven't the luxury of prioritizing your pain above — or alongside or even slightly back of — the pain of thousands of Christian Coopers whose ability to live their lives unmolested is interdicted on a daily basis. Frankly, to have power and yet still want pity takes a bit of nerve.

For the record, I also have a Karen. She's my cousin. I recently asked if she was offended at having her name used as a meme for women like Amy Cooper. She laughed. "Absolutely not," she said. "I have such a thick skin that it just doesn't bother me. It's not me (they're referring to)." Which strikes me as the right attitude. There's nothing wrong with being Karen.

Just don't be "a" Karen.

 

 

062614-blm-opn-1pitts

Leonard

Pitts Jr.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Email lpitts@miamiherald.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?
Columnists

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

Editorial: If Trump would just wear a mask, fewer Americans might die of COVID-19
Columnists

Editorial: If Trump would just wear a mask, fewer Americans might die of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic poses a severe challenge to elected leaders that far exceeds any headaches posed by budget crises or corruption scandals. With projections now showing 208,000 Americans dead by Election Day of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, every pandemic decision is fraught with dire public health implications. This is why San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer deserves ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: How the idea of religious freedom is being used to undermine other rights
Columnists

Commentary: How the idea of religious freedom is being used to undermine other rights

"Religious discrimination." It's an accusation we hear with increasing frequency. Indeed, discrimination on the basis of religion is one of the few common concerns our divided society has left. But even here, political polarization has left its mark. As conservatives use it, "religious discrimination" carries a meaning that is largely lost on the broader public. Now, with three new decisions ...

Commentary: Pelosi is half-right: The voters must punish Trump for sparing Roger Stone
Columnists

Commentary: Pelosi is half-right: The voters must punish Trump for sparing Roger Stone

It's understandable that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is outraged by President Donald Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his pal Roger Stone. Last year, a jury convicted the self-described dirty trickster of seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress, and he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. This cockeyed clemency would be a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News