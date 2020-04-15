Los Angeles Times: Supreme Court needs transparency

Obviously the court reacted to the circumstances created by the pandemic. The alternative to arranging for arguments by phone would be to postpone the resolution of important cases. Also, although the court is unlikely to admit to being influenced by public opinion, a poll conducted in late March found that 72% of respondents said that the justices should convene online during the pandemic to hear oral arguments.

But it would be a mistake to characterize this as an example of necessity being the mother of invention. Long before anyone had heard of COVID-19, transparency advocates urged the court to post same-day audio of oral arguments on its website. The court has done so in a few high-profile cases — including the arguments in 2012 involving the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act — but the practice should be routine. Public interest in arguments is likely to be at its highest on the day a case is debated.

That may be why the justices prefer to delay posting the audio until Friday. A related concern is that timely sharing of audio from oral arguments might tempt justices or advocates to grandstand — an argument that arises with even greater force when it’s proposed that the court’s oral arguments be televised.