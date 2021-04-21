LZ Granderson: Verdict doesn't mean real progress

This distrust that stems from generations of mistreatment goes beyond the action of a single officer and indicts the entire policing and criminal justice system. This is what Black and brown people have been talking about, singing about, writing about, rapping about, making movies about and protesting for a century or two, but it wasn’t until the proliferation of smartphones that the rest — or rather, most — of America finally believed us.

This is why I wonder about justice in those police killings that were not, by chance, recorded on video. The ones where there wasn’t a 17-year-old around to film the death.

The Chicago Police Department and a Cook County prosecutor both said Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old, was holding a gun when he was shot and killed on March 29. Because of a video, released more than two weeks after the killing, we know that was not true.

But what do you believe would have happened if there wasn’t police bodycam footage to refute the report?