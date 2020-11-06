Maggie Seymour: We've forgotten Veterans Day lessons

The uncertainty of that promise is baked into the holiday's very name. An armistice isn't permanent, but rather a temporary cessation of hostilities. Likewise, peace isn't passive, because a passive peace cannot endure. We cannot "achieve" peace and then walk away from those who fought at our sides to achieve it. We cannot conflate a war won with a conflict resolved.

Just as the world learned with the onset of World War II, failure to address the root causes of a conflict can lead to a resurgence in violence. The peace achieved on Nov. 11, 1919, wasn't permanent, and our attempts to bring lasting unity to the European continent would take two-and-a-half more decades of diplomacy, trade and war.

And yet, 75 years later, we've seemingly forgotten that costly lesson.

We've hyper-militarized our foreign policy, with the Department of Defense replacing the Department of State as our leader in international relations. Our "national security" budget is bloated, almost obscene in relation to our national debt and the Department of State budget. The U.S. departure from the Paris climate accord and the hard-fought Iranian nuclear deal signal the abandonment of the pillars of lasting peace — multilateralism, diplomacy, consensus building and economic freedom.