Marc Tiritilli: Clear choices for Normal in election

The tactics used by my opponent in this election are appalling. Have we ever seen anything like this in our community?

This election comes down to the type of leadership we want. We can look at how each of us runs our campaigns. I talk about the issues. He runs attack ads. I talk about voting records and policies. He preys on fear by association.

This last one is particularly telling. I don’t care who you voted for in the national election. We should not be deriding each other for who we support and associate with. All members of this community deserve good representation from their elected officials. It doesn’t matter if someone’s ideology is different. Their voices still need to be heard. The mayor has fostered a climate that suppresses dissent and restricts the flow of information. This is underscored by two recent Attorney General rulings against the town for violations of the Open Meetings Act. I will bring more openness and transparency to the council.

There is a clear choice for how we would like Normal’s leadership to perform. Consider the mayor’s 18-year record, and consider how I stood up for issues important to residents in this community — the fire station at Blackstone Trails, the re-zoning of One Normal Plaza, the preservation of our mural and historic architecture, and the water quality at Grove and Ruston.