Marc Tiritilli: Clear choices for Normal in election

The tactics used by my opponent in this election are appalling. Have we ever seen anything like this in our community?
This election comes down to the type of leadership we want. We can look at how each of us runs our campaigns. I talk about the issues. He runs attack ads. I talk about voting records and policies. He preys on fear by association.
This last one is particularly telling. I don’t care who you voted for in the national election. We should not be deriding each other for who we support and associate with. All members of this community deserve good representation from their elected officials. It doesn’t matter if someone’s ideology is different. Their voices still need to be heard. The mayor has fostered a climate that suppresses dissent and restricts the flow of information. This is underscored by two recent Attorney General rulings against the town for violations of the Open Meetings Act. I will bring more openness and transparency to the council.
There is a clear choice for how we would like Normal’s leadership to perform. Consider the mayor’s 18-year record, and consider how I stood up for issues important to residents in this community — the fire station at Blackstone Trails, the re-zoning of One Normal Plaza, the preservation of our mural and historic architecture, and the water quality at Grove and Ruston.
Some have tried to frame the discussion as potholes vs. progress. The reality is, we have the resources to address both. What is missing is the political will to do so. My opponent has proven he will pursue his decades-old plans at the expense of critical infrastructure. He is committed to a vision that pre-dates COVID, the recession, the dot-com bubble, and even Y2K.
Meanwhile, the condition of our roads has never been worse. Our pension funding levels have dropped every year he has been in office. We are now $95M behind on our obligations. We must strike a better balance that does not leave our critical infrastructure behind. Our residents shoulder the burden for lofty projects. They deserve to have good roads and clean water in the process.
A final note — I have been attacked for my position on Rivian. Comments I made years ago have been pulled out of context and used deceptively. I recently addressed this in a video on my website MarcForMayor.com. The truth of the matter is there.
I offer a way forward that bridges the political divide — one that truly welcomes and engages with public comment, one that provides representation for all voices in the community, not just those in the preferred circle. We have done some great things in Normal, but they didn’t have to be so divisive. There is a better way forward. Please vote on April 6.
Marc Tiritilli is a candidate for mayor of Normal.