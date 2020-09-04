Mark Mix: The injustice of forced union dues

According to a National Institute for Labor Relations Research (NILRR) report drawing on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2018, the most recent year for which household income data is available, the mean after-tax household income in Right to Work states was about $4,300 higher than the average for households in forced unionism states.

Business experts regularly point out that Right to Work plays a major role when a company is deciding where to expand an existing plant or facility or where to create a new one. In the manufacturing sector alone, the NILRR analysis found that payroll employment in Right to Work states grew by percentage over three times as much as it did in states that permit forced unionism from 2009 to 2019.

Not surprisingly, workers flock to the opportunities Right to Work states provide. According to the report, from 2009 to 2019, Right to Work states saw their aggregate population of people in their peak earning years (35-54) grow by 1.0%, even as the population for this demographic decreased by 7.4% in non-Right to Work states. All told, the report reveals, the total number of people employed in Right to Work states expanded by 16.9% over this period, nearly double the 9.6% increase in forced unionism states.