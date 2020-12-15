Mary McNamara: What 2020 memories will resound?

Or will 2020, with its kicky beat and symmetry, be seen as a pivot point — the real moment of disruption when Americans finally realized that history, even when buried deep like the last great pandemic, has teeth and claws. That science does not require anyone's belief to be proved true. The year we realized that no matter how advanced our technology, we are creatures of biology, able to die in great numbers from a single sweeping disease in the same way that humans have died throughout history. That no amount of knowledge can benefit those who refuse to accept it, that human cells have no politics and that the driving force of any civilization should be protecting its populace.