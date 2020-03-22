Mary Schmich: The uplifting, unsettling pleasures of going for a walk in a coronavirus age

We’re living in an eerie moment filled with words many of us have never used before. Social distancing. Self-isolation. Sheltering in place.

This eerie moment has presented us with new questions, one of them being: Can I go out for a walk?

This has been a pressing thought for the ardent walkers among us, and the happy news is that we can. Health experts say it’s fine to go outside to walk -- or bike or run -- as long as we stay six feet away from people who aren’t in our “home unit.”

So every day this week, I’ve untethered myself from the panicky, diseased world displayed on my little laptop screen and stepped instead into the fresh air. The moment I step outside, the world feels bigger, brighter, more hopeful.

But walking is different now. I walk down nearly empty streets, past shops and restaurants that are locked in the middle of the day. A lot of other walkers are out, many with dogs, but an unusual number are otherwise alone.

I sometimes trade a distant wave or smile with someone I know, or someone I don’t.

“You OK?” we call to each other. “Stay safe! Stay sane! Stay sanitized!”