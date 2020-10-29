Matt Rodewald: Amendment is a side door tax

Brick Tamland in the movie "Anchorman" sums up the walkup to the 2020 election:
"Loud noises!!"
Sometimes I don't know what we're yelling about either. On one hand, the people who are pitching this Tax Hike Amendment say that it will fix all our problems. We've heard that before. The 2011 tax is temporary. It wasn't. The 2017 tax will pay down pensions. It didn't.
On the other hand, I read former Pritzker campaign staffer and Vote Yes For Fairness spokesman Quentin Fulks say this month, "The notion that this won't help because it doesn't solve everything at once just doesn't make sense."
Huh? So it won't help us entirely, but it hands more tax power to the most corrupt legislative body this side of the Atlantic?
How does that convince me that this is a good idea for Illinois?
If my 5-year-old takes a permanent marker to the nice kitchen table because she doesn't have any paper to color with, I should vote for that plan? Maybe I ought to go buy some coloring books. See, I'm a fan of finding better ideas.
When five lawmakers who voted to put it on the ballot are all staring at jail time, shouldn't that give you pause? How about a governor who ripped out toilets to avoid paying more in taxes himself? Doesn't that make you think?
The Tax Hike Amendment has everything to do with taxing retirement income. After doubling the gas tax, streaming tax talk, a bag tax, a parking garage tax, higher fees for vehicle registration, the process of elimination makes everything simple.
They're running out of ways to tax you.
Illinois is one of five states that doesn't tax retirement. Every state with a progressive tax system also taxes retirement. Who thinks we'll be the only state that doesn't tax retirement just because "they promised?" who thinks they'll just leave that revenue stream alone? Illinois needs $6 billion to fix this year's budget.
It's not the front door. It's the side door, to get in the garage, to get in your house. It's the key to the castle. You still can get in both ways. One is just a little more ambiguous.
There are plenty of other tidbits to knock down. No, "the rich" won't pay for it. They'll leave taking jobs, property tax dollars, and community engagement with them. If you're thinking 'Don't let the door hit you on your way out,' imagine that Wendy's franchise owner in Decatur saying "I'm out." 30 minimum wage workers are out of a job. Your always helpful "wealthy" landlord? Yup, your rent is about to go up. Cause equals effect. No, I'm not rich.
No, your taxes won't go down. They'll go up. They've gone up five times in Connecticut, the last state to do this. They lost $10 billion in revenue, 360,000 jobs, and their property taxes shot up 35% since 1996.
No, Mike Madigan isn't resigning. You're about to hand a blank check to a man under federal investigation.
No, you don't raise taxes in a recession. I didn't say it, Barack Obama did. It's basic economic sense with businesses hanging by a thread.
I've been operating under the assumption that the reason the Tax Hike Amendment supporters devote so much time and energy to shouting at the rain was that they simply didn't get it.
Well, I was wrong.
Their problem isn't that they don't get it. Their problem is that they can't sell it.
Matt Rodewald is Director of Communications for Illinois Opportunity Project.
