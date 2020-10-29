Matt Rodewald: Amendment is a side door tax

The Tax Hike Amendment has everything to do with taxing retirement income. After doubling the gas tax, streaming tax talk, a bag tax, a parking garage tax, higher fees for vehicle registration, the process of elimination makes everything simple.

They're running out of ways to tax you.

Illinois is one of five states that doesn't tax retirement. Every state with a progressive tax system also taxes retirement. Who thinks we'll be the only state that doesn't tax retirement just because "they promised?" who thinks they'll just leave that revenue stream alone? Illinois needs $6 billion to fix this year's budget.

It's not the front door. It's the side door, to get in the garage, to get in your house. It's the key to the castle. You still can get in both ways. One is just a little more ambiguous.

There are plenty of other tidbits to knock down. No, "the rich" won't pay for it. They'll leave taking jobs, property tax dollars, and community engagement with them. If you're thinking 'Don't let the door hit you on your way out,' imagine that Wendy's franchise owner in Decatur saying "I'm out." 30 minimum wage workers are out of a job. Your always helpful "wealthy" landlord? Yup, your rent is about to go up. Cause equals effect. No, I'm not rich.