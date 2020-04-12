Matthews: The unsung heroes of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From healthcare workers on the front lines to those operating trains and buses to those at grocery stores ensuring shelves remained stocked, there are many everyday heroes among us providing a vital public service in this unusual and trying time.

We would like to shine a light on the dedicated professionals caring for those who can’t care for themselves. Direct Support Professionals, or DSPs, are the trained staff who provide care and support to people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They work in group homes so people with these disabilities can live a fuller life – learning skills, building friendships and engaging in their communities. They also provide services during weekdays at day programs, offering crucial training and supports in life skills, employment, exercise, communication, recreation, the arts and more.

DSPs are literally a lifeline – helping to feed, dress, bathe, provide medication, and take people where they need to go. As the new social distancing alters all our lives in new ways each day, we have deepest gratitude for our DSP colleagues who continue coming to work to help those with disabilities stay safe, healthy and loved. This isn’t a “work-from-home” proposition.